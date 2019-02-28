Date Set For The Election Of New Ghana Volleyball Executives

Ghana Volleyball Association

President of Ghana Volleyball Association has indicated the new date that has been put in place for the election of new executive into the Association.

“The last time we met, congress gave the incumbent executive a directive to put in place the modalities for the upcoming elections. in accordance to that directive, we have fixed March 9th, 2019 for the elections to be held at the media centre of the Accra Sport Stadium,” he told Happy FM.

According to Paul Atchoe, the election will present an unbiased platform for all candidates varying for a position.

“This election is to give every contestant the opportunity to voice out their concerns for the development of the association. However, my candid opinion is that you can’t do it without stepping on some toes, not everybody’s idea will help the vision. But as a leader, I am inviting everybody on board to support the election come 9th March,” he added.

The presidential slot is being contested by Edward Owusu and current president Paul Atchoe with the vice-president position solely contested by George Tettey.

Edem Dotse Devine and Raphael Rodger will go head to head for the position of treasurer.