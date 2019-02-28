Steve Pollack Admonish Kotoko Players To Learn From Their Mistakes

Steve Pollack

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack has sent a word of advice to the Kotoko on how be successful in their ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Asante Kotoko are set to face Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have been shambolic defensively as they are let down by defensive blunders.

The players should learn to rectify their mistakes after every game because continuation of it must lead to the drop of that player,” he said on Light FM.

Pollack has also advice Kotoko’s coach to work on his team’s defense.

“C.K. Akunnor should tirelessly work on the defense wholeheartedly because it could cost them going forward in the competition.”

Steve Pollack has encouraged his former side to go all out and attack, keeping their balance in order to beat Nkana come Sunday.

The Ex-Kotoko boss believe Kotoko’s fans can play a key role in the team’s victory.

“They have got the best supporters in Ghana so hopefully when most of them troop into the stadium and cheers them up, definitely victory would be assured.”

Despite Pollack admonishing the Kotoko players to come out victorious, he has also blamed the lack of competitive football on Kotoko’s bad performance.

“Asante Kotoko not getting much matches to play has also contributed to their inconsistent form in the African competition.