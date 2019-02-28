I Will Be Helping Nkana Spiritually To Defeat Kotoko – PRO Of Hearts National Chapters Committee

The Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee has indicate that Accra Hearts of Oak will be helping Nkana FC with spiritual matters as they play Kotoko on Sunday in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Paa Kofi Sunsum has said Nkana FC upon their touching down in the country, called on him to “lead” them.

“When Nkana FC arrived, they wanted someone who can lead and direct them so they called on me because they have the likes of Ben Adama and Richard Okran who are Ghanaians. I accepted to lead them,” he said on Asempa FM.

He also revealed he is not the first to “lead” an opponent as it has been done before.

“Ali Maradona in our [Hearts] champions league game in Obuasi did the same thing by leading officials of Eyimba FC. He advised them to the extent that they rejected the bus which we gave them and defeated us in addition.”

Sunsum reiterated his job is only to lead them in the spiritual aspect and work behind the scenes.

“For now I will be helping them [Nkana FC] with the spiritual aspect because we don’t want to reveal our identity in Kumasi. We have been tasked to work underground.”

The PRO wants Kotoko to be knocked out of the competition and come join Hearts back home.

“By all means Nkana FC must qualify because Kotoko are playing in the CAF Confederations Cup by default. They are in Africa because we aren’t playing any competitive football in Ghana. So they have to join us at home.”

“Every club is paying salaries so one club should not get the monopoly and raise shoulders. By all means Kotoko have to come home.”

Asante Kotoko are currently bottom of the group with just three points in three games.