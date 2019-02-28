Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
CAF Confederation Cup

CAF CC: We Will Beat Kotoko For Hearts Of Oak – Nkana FC CEO

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nkana FC, Charles Chakatayze, Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s archrivals Accra Hearts of Oak have asked the Zambia-based club to defeat for them Kotoko as they clash on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will play Nkana in the fourth round of their Group C game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Charles Chakatayze claim the team was met upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday by some supporters of Hearts who threw a challenge to them.

“Hearts of Oak supporters met us at the Kotoka International Airport and told us to beat Kotoko for them. We accepted the challenge and told them we will do that for them,” he told Oyerepa FM.

Asante Kotoko lost to Nkana last Sunday by 3 goals to one and will look to chalk success at their own backyard.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
CAF Confederation Cup
