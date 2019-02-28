New Black Stars Management Committee Named - Reports

A five-member management committee is set to unveiled for the Black Stars ahead of the 32nd edition of AFCON.

According to reports, the committee will be chairman by deputy sports minister, Perry Curtis Okudzeto.

The deputy sports minister will be supported by four members, which would see to it that, Ghana wins her fifth AFCON after 37 years.

The GFA Normalization Committee will appoint one member to represent them on the management committee as well.

Below is the list...

1. Perry Curtis Okudzeto [Deputy Youth & Sports Minister]

2. Kudjoe Fianoo (GHALCA President)

3. Dr K.K Sarpong ( Board Chairman of GNPC)

4. Samuel Abu Jinapor ( Deputy Chief Of Staff)

5. One representative of the GFA Normalization Committee.