Ghana Volleyball Association For Elective Congress On March 9

The 2019 elective congress of the Ghana Volleyball Association comes off at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to a press release signed by the Acting General Secretary of the Association, Alhassan Sumani, the positions to be contested for are President, Vice President, Treasurer and 4 executive members.

He said volleyball enthusiasts, members of the executive, delegates and the media are invited to witness the elections.

Mr Paul Atchoe, Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is the incumbent President of the Ghana Volleyball Association.

He said his mission to revive Ghana Volleyball just began, and he has plans of putting Ghana Volleyball on a higher level.

Mr Atchoe hinted that under his tenure of office Ghana rose from nowhere to be among the elite nations on the continent and that enabled him to be made President of the West African zone.

He expressed confidence in retaining his position and continue with his development programmes.

“This election is to give every contestant the opportunity to voice out their concerns for the development of the association. However, my candid opinion is that you can’t do it without stepping on some toes. Not everybody’s idea will help the vision. But as a leader, I am inviting everybody on board to support the election on come 9th March,” he said.