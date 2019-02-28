Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14 minutes ago | Football News

Yacouba's Strike Against Nkana Makes Caf CC Top 5 Goals on MD3

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Yacouba's Strike Against Nkana Makes Caf CC Top 5 Goals on MD3

Songne Yacouba’s audacious free-kick strike against Nkana FC on Sunday has been selected in the Caf Confederation Cup top 5 goals of matchday 3.

The Asante Kotoko striker struck past Allan Chibwe on the 23rd minute after Freddy Tshimenga had given the hosts the lead via a penalty kick.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the game 3-1 and will host the Zambian giants on matchday 4 in Kumasi this Sunday, March 3.

Below is the top 5 goals below:

Kotoko will host the Zambian side on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reverse leg.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Will Strip Don Bortey Naked If He Does Not Apologize To Me, Says 'Angry' John Paintsil
Felix Annan Named In Caf CC Matchday 3 Top Saves
CAF CC: Kotoko Legend Worried Ahead Of Nkana Clash On Sunday
FIFA Ban Former Zambia FA Veep For Accepting Bribes
TOP STORIES

6 Ministers Named For New Regions

21 minutes ago

Ayawaso Violence Has Never Happened In The History Of Ghana ...

21 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line