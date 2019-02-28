14 minutes ago | Football News Yacouba's Strike Against Nkana Makes Caf CC Top 5 Goals on MD3 By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Songne Yacouba’s audacious free-kick strike against Nkana FC on Sunday has been selected in the Caf Confederation Cup top 5 goals of matchday 3. The Asante Kotoko striker struck past Allan Chibwe on the 23rd minute after Freddy Tshimenga had given the hosts the lead via a penalty kick.The Porcupine Warriors lost the game 3-1 and will host the Zambian giants on matchday 4 in Kumasi this Sunday, March 3.Below is the top 5 goals below:Kotoko will host the Zambian side on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the reverse leg. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
