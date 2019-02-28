I Will Strip Don Bortey Naked If He Does Not Apologize To Me, Says 'Angry' John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has called on Bernard Don Bortey to retract and apologize to him for accusing of ruining his football career.

According to him, the veteran defender accused him of theft during his short-stint at Israeli first division side, Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

However, the former Hearts of Oak winger in an interview with Joy FM refuted those allegations and insisted that his career was marred by a lie levelled against him by former West Ham right-back.

Below is Bortey's interview with Joy FM



However, Paintsil, who played a key role in qualifying Ghana to its first World Cup appearance says the former Aduana Stars man must apologize to him by Monday or he will be forced to exposed the tough-talking footballer.

"He needs to apologize and I give him up to Monday to come out and tell Ghanaians the crime he committed or I will for the first time be forced to come and show to the world what he did back by evidence," he told Atinka TV Sports Court.

"He came to Israel and I took him as a brother but 15 years after that, he still goes about destroying my image. Bortey knows what he came to do in Israel that led to his stay being terminated by the club.

"I give him up to Monday to come out and tell Ghanaians exactly the crime he committed or I will be forced to expose him and it was not about a watch he stole.

"There is a damning secret that I have decided to keep for the sake of his integrity as a Ghanaian but if he has decided to blame me, I will spit it out if he doesn't apologize by Monday 4th March"

Don Bortey recently joined Division One side Accra Great Olympics on a two-year deal.