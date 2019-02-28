Felix Annan Named In Caf CC Matchday 3 Top Saves

Felix Annan’s sparkling performance against Nkana on Sunday has not gone unnoticed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) despite losing to 3:1 in Kitwe.

Annan’s 46th minute save in the Porcupines’ 3-1 loss to Nkana at Kitwe has been selected as part of the top five saves on matchday 3 of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The former WAFA goalkeeper has produced great displays in Kotoko’s campaign since their maiden encounter against Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.

Annan saved a penalty as well when the Reds recorded a 2-1 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium against Group C opponents ZESCO United.

