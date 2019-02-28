CAF CC: Kotoko Legend Worried Ahead Of Nkana Clash On Sunday

Former Asante Kotoko striker Osei Kofi has expressed anxiety about the possible effect of home inactivity of the club ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup group stage return fixture against Nkana FC of Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Kalampa at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, a week after a 3-1 matchday three defeat sent them bottom of Group C.

Throughout the African campaign, concerns have been raised about the match fitness of Kotoko, who, but for the continental games, have not played a competitive tie since June last year due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup following a corruption scandal of the Ghana FA.

“Kotoko are saying it is not yet over until it is over because they have two home matches which could fetch them six points,” 78-year-old Osei, a 1965 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Ghana, told Goal.

“If the league was going on, by the time Nkana comes, Kotoko would have corrected their mistakes through matches that could serve as preparatory exercise.

“But now, what are they going to do? They only have training exercises to correct their mistakes, and this may not help them. But we’re praying.

“As for football, anything can happen, and there’s always a first time for anything. So we’re all hoping beyond hope that Kotoko wins because the teams are winning their home matches.”

Kotoko have won one of three group stage games played so far, losing two others. The triumph, a 2-1 victory, came in their only home match so far against Zesco United – also of Zambia.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the way they started. But as they say it’s not over until it’s over,” Osei said.

“I was surprised by their display in the last home game because they are not involved in league action.

“In that game, we saw their performance and then in the second half when they went down because they’re not playing in the league.

“The opponents were able to play actively for the whole 90 minutes because they are active in their home league. I hope that Kotoko have learnt a lesson from the last match that they play.”

Kotoko must finish among the top two after the group stage to earn qualification to the next round.