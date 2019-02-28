FIFA Ban Former Zambia FA Veep For Accepting Bribes

FIFA has banned former deputy boss and head of finance of Zambia’s football association, Boniface Mwamelo, for having accepted bribes.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Boniface Mwamelo, the former treasurer and vice-president of the Football Association of Zambia, guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in a statement.

Along with a ban for life from all national and international football-related activities, Mwamelo was given a 10,000 Swiss franc (£7,515) fine.