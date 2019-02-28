Songne Yacouba Delighted To End Goal Drought Against Nkana

Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba has expressed his satisfaction after ending his goal drought against Nkana FC on Sunday and hopes to continue finding the back of the net in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Burkinabe scored his first goal in the competition in their 3-1 loss in Kitwe where he grabbed the consolation goal for the Porcupine Warriors with an audacious free kick on the 23rd minute of the game.

The 27-year-old expressed his delight at finally scoring but admitted that it was disappointing that his side suffered their second defeat in Group C.

"I'm just relieved. I have had chances in all our matches in the competition which I have fluffed them," Yacouba told Kickgh.com.

"It was a disappointing result, we were not expecting that defeat but it's part of football. We're coming to Kumasi to prepare very well for the return leg tie.

"I am happy to score my first goal and will hopefully get more for the club to qualify to the next round of the competition.

"I wasn't sad...Oh yes because we were winning and I was contributing immensely to the team with assists...It feels really good to score but winning is very important which makes everyone feels good.

"I don't believe in those things [he was talking about juju]. I only believe in Allah.

"Thanks to the coach, teammates, management and the fans for their motivation and support. I urge the supporters to rally behind us in this campaign," he added.

It is has been reported that the 27-year-old attacker has emerged on the radar of Zambia Premier League sides Zesco United and Nkana FC following his output in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"I read the stories about Nkana and Zesco interest on some websites. I'm not leaving Kotoko now.

"Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs on the continent and I have no plans of leaving now. I want to leave a mark at the club," he added.

He also opened about his life at Asante Kotoko since joining them in June last year.

"I really love the club and the amazing fans. They are just amazing for their unflinching support to the team.

He said "For the first time, I was surprised to see fans dashing their player's cash after winning a game at home.

"I call them incroyable partisans in my language [it means Amazing Supporters] whenever playing in front of them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium," he concluded.

In the 2018 Ghana Premier League season, he bagged four goals in 5 games.

Yacouba has featured in all Kotoko's seven matches in the CAF Confederation Cup with a goal to his credit.