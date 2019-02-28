CAF CC: Amos Frimpong Confident Of Quarter Finals Qualification

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong says he is optimistic his side will progress to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup despite Nkana defeat last Sunday.

The Zambian side recorded a 3:1 win of the Ghana Premier League side in the first leg in Kitwe.

Kotoko will host the Zambians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in the return leg.

However, Frimpong who will miss the game through suspension says he is optimistic of his side's chances against the Red Devils.

“It was a nice journey, but we didn’t get what we were expecting from the game so we will work hard to win the game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium”, the 28-year old told ASHH FM.

“It was a painful defeat in Zambia because we went into the game with a winning mentality or at least to get a draw, but things didn’t work for the entire team on the field.”

“My spirit would be with the team on the field though I’m suspended for the return encounter and I know victory will be ours on Sunday."

“The management of the team have really done well and so we will do all that we can to qualify to the next stage of the competition to make them(Management) and the supporters proud," Frimpong concluded.