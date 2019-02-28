Kojo Yankah Reports Ghana Gov't To FIFA For Interfering In Football

A former Executive Committee Member of the then Ghana Football Association Kojo Yankah has reported the country to Fifa, claiming that the government is interfering in the administration of the sport.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has set-up a seven-member committee chaired by his deputy Perry Okudzeto to resolve the outstanding issues of regulations, financial package and the management of the competition.

This comes after the Normalization Committee cancelled the proposed Special Competition due to the entrenched position taken by the Premier League clubs.

But the former Western Region Football Association chairman claims the Sports Ministry's decision to bypass the Normalisation Committee to organize a competition for local clubs to keep players active is "unconstitutional and unwarranted"

He revealed that he wrote to the world governing body on Wednesday over the Ministry of Youth and Sports' attempt to organize a special competition for local clubs and confirmed he has received an acknowledgement from the world governing body.

"They are destroying our football and we'll not sit down and allow that to happen," he told Asempa FM.

"Where in the world does a ministry organize a competition for clubs? I have written to FIFA and copied the FA. FIFA has acknowledged receipt of my letter.

"At the moment, I am waiting for the action of FIFA. We are destroying our game on the alter of normalizing football. It's unconstitutional," he added.