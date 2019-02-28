Barcelona Beats Real Madrid To Reach Copa del Rey Final [HIGHLIGHT]

After a 1:1 drawn game at the Estadio Camp Nou in the first league of the Copa del Rey, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3:1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening to reach the final on 4:1 aggregate.

Barca went ahead against the run of play in the 50th minute as Ousmane Dembele led a counter-attack and Suarez slotted his pass into the net.

The Catalan based club effectively killed off the tie when Raphael Varane bundled the ball into his own net as he tried to prevent Suarez from reaching another cross from Dembele.

The former Liverpool striker then earned a penalty and further humiliated Madrid by converting with an audacious 'Panenka', deceiving goalkeeper Keylor Navas by chipping the ball into the net.

The Catalans, who are bidding to win the trophy for a record fifth consecutive year, will play either Real Betis or Valencia in the final on May 25 at Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium.

La Liga leaders Barca will visit Real again in the league on Saturday.