CAF CC: Former Deputy Sports Minister Hails Asante Kotoko

Member of Parliament for Akuapim South and former deputy Sports Minister, O.B Amoah, has hailed Asante Kotoko's performance in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a defeat at the hands of Nkana FC in Zambia on Sunday, February 24 in their third group game.

But according to him, Kotoko exceeded every possible expectation after they managed to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup despite the lack of competitive football in Ghana.

However, Hon. O.B Amoah revealed a number of MP’s who are supporters of Kotoko have formed a group that is contributing to provide its own quota in support to the club.

“I think Asante Kotoko has over-achieved in Africa this year and we're happy judging from the circumstances our football is going through,” he told Sikka Sports.

“Currently, there's a "Kotoko Sponsors Group" made of MPs who are Kotoko fans and are ready to back the club,” he added.

The record Ghana Premier League champions landed in Accra on Tuesday after the game against Nkana in Kitwe.

Asante Kotoko will take on Nkana in Kumasi in the fourth round of games in Group C on Sunday.