Tyson Fury's Rematch With Deontay Wilder Is Off, WBC Confirm

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says plans for a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have been shelved.

The WBC ordered a rematch earlier this year after a split decision draw between the fighters in December and even extended the negotiation period after requests from both management teams.

However, Sulaiman said he received confirmation from Fury that the challenger would look elsewhere for his next bout.

He tweeted: "Wilder vs Fury is officially not happening next.

"The WBC has received communications as our process and while Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do a rematch at a later date."

Last week Fury signed a multi-year deal with US promoters Top Rank and said he was eager to finalise a second fight against Wilder.

"If I didn't want to fight him, I wouldn't have taken it in the first place," said Fury.

"As far as I'm concerned, the fight is more make-able now than ever, because we have the biggest boys in the game behind us."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua still wants a future fight with Wilder.

Joshua will make his US debut against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"We hope that we go Jarrell Miller, Deontay Wilder for the belt," said Hearn.

"It's not about Wilder or Fury, it's just about that final belt. He stands one belt away from going down in a history as an undisputed heavyweight world champion."