I Now Understand Why Ghana Football Was Dragged To The Mud - Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah says the behaviour of the Premier League clubs have thought him why Ghana Football was dragged to the mud.

The Normalization Committee were instituted by FIFA in conjunction with the Government of Ghana to revive the statues and organise elections after the widespread of corruption in Ghana football was unravelled by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

With football activities yet to bounce back, Committee decided to organise a Special Competition to keep clubs active while the reformation of Ghana football goes on.

The said competition was postponed on three separate occasions before the eventual cancellation by the Normalization Committee due to disagreements with the Ghana Premier League clubs.

But according to the chairman of the Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, says his few engagements with the clubs has enlightened him why Ghana football went into the drains.

“I see that some of the reasons why Ghana football went into the gutter are the same reasons why the tournament never started,” he said in an interview on Joy FM.

''Therefore it has become clear to me that maybe the better wise way to go is to take your time to reform, make all the changes, bring the strength into it, get the approval and then you can play the football by the guidelines of the new statutes and then things will be better.

“I don't regret it because we were doing it with the purity of our hearts and desire to help our football community. But we all learn from happenstances and this happenstance has shown us that the better way to have gone was to finish the reform before playing football," he added.

The Normalization Committee tenure of office is expected to end on March 31 where their work will be reviewed by FIFA.