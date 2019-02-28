Medeama Held By Elmina Sharks In Final Home Game

Medeama played out a pulsating 0-0 draw with Elmina Sharks in a friendly home game on Wednesday.

Defender Daniel Agyin marked his debut for the side since joining as a free agent.

He previously played for Bechem United.

Coach Samuel Boadu tested some of his new arsenals but failed to break down a resolute Sharks down in a final game at the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

The venue is expected to be demolished to pave way for the construction of a $13 million 10,000 seater capacity stadium in the mining town.

Medeama Starting X1 against Elmina Sharks

Eric Ofori Antwi (GK)

Samuel Appiah

Bright Enchil

Yusif Musah

Daniel Agyin

Justice Blay

Rashid Nortey

Agyenim Boateng

Kwame Boateng

Kalibo Toussant

Substitutes

Joseph Tetteh-Zutah

Richard Boadu

Godfred Sarpong

Jacob Apau

Mathew Essam

Jasper Nimo

Meshack Odoom

Akambi Ebenezer

Frederick Kwagya

Yaw Ansah (GK)

Kamara Nguesan