FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
55 minutes ago | Football News

Medeama Held By Elmina Sharks In Final Home Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Medeama played out a pulsating 0-0 draw with Elmina Sharks in a friendly home game on Wednesday.

Defender Daniel Agyin marked his debut for the side since joining as a free agent.

He previously played for Bechem United.
Coach Samuel Boadu tested some of his new arsenals but failed to break down a resolute Sharks down in a final game at the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

The venue is expected to be demolished to pave way for the construction of a $13 million 10,000 seater capacity stadium in the mining town.

Medeama Starting X1 against Elmina Sharks
Eric Ofori Antwi (GK)
Samuel Appiah
Bright Enchil
Yusif Musah
Daniel Agyin
Justice Blay
Rashid Nortey
Agyenim Boateng
Kwame Boateng
Kalibo Toussant
Substitutes
Joseph Tetteh-Zutah
Richard Boadu
Godfred Sarpong
Jacob Apau
Mathew Essam
Jasper Nimo
Meshack Odoom
Akambi Ebenezer
Frederick Kwagya
Yaw Ansah (GK)
Kamara Nguesan

