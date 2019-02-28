Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
58 minutes ago

T&A Park To Undergo $13m Renovation

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Premier League side, Medeama Sporting Club, is due to commence renovation work of their T&A park into a modern 10,000-seater capacity stadium.

The $13 million projects which is being funded by Goldfields, Tarkwa-Damang, would see the facility transformed into a modern edifice with all the needed facilities to make it comfortable for both players and spectators.

The club’s Twitter handle which broke the new with pictures of the design described it as a great day for the club and the people of the town.

“Stadium architecture and design of the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park. Fully covered with 10,000 seating capacity. Sod cutting takes place today. It’s a big day for the club and the people of Tarkwa”, the tweet stated.

When the stadium is complete, it is expected to have a VIP, media stand, tickets boots and an electronic scoreboard and other important facilities.

The date for the completion of the stadium has not been named yet. The T/A park has been the home grounds for the Tarkwa based club since 2010.

The club has, however, adopted the Akoon Stadium in Tarkwa as its new home ground due to the imminent demolishing of the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park.

