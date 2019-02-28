Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Portuguese Side Boavista Signs Emmanuel Toku From Cheetah FC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Portuguese Side Boavista Signs Emmanuel Toku From Cheetah FC

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Toku has completed his move to Portuguese side Boavista on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The 18-year-old joined the Primeira Liga Club from Ghanaian lower division side Cheetah FC.

He begins his journey by signing his first professional contract.

Boavista spotted the attacker after his display with the Ghana U-17 team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

However, reports say the Portuguese Club agreed terms with Cheetah FC to sign the player when he turns 18.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 team that played at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger early this month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CAF CC: Former Deputy Sports Minister Hails Asante Kotoko
I Now Understand Why Ghana Football Was Dragged To The Mud - Dr Kofi Amoah
Concern For Juventus As Ronaldo Set For Tests On Injured Ankle
Kepa Arrizabalaga Still Chelsea's No 1, Insists Maurizio Sarri
TOP STORIES

Ghana Cedi Faces More External Shocks

2 hours ago

Military Personnel Implicated In Anas Galamsey Exposé In 'Tr...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line