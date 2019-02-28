Portuguese Side Boavista Signs Emmanuel Toku From Cheetah FC

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Toku has completed his move to Portuguese side Boavista on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The 18-year-old joined the Primeira Liga Club from Ghanaian lower division side Cheetah FC.

He begins his journey by signing his first professional contract.

Boavista spotted the attacker after his display with the Ghana U-17 team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

However, reports say the Portuguese Club agreed terms with Cheetah FC to sign the player when he turns 18.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 team that played at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger early this month.