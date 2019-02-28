Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | Football News

Cameroon Football Crisis: Referees Threaten to Suspend Activities

By Modern Ghana
Referees in Cameroon have warned they could suspend their activities if the warring camps in the Central African country’s football sector fail to resolve their differences, according to reports.

Cameroon’s domestic game is caught up in a web of controversy with serious differences between the FA and the league’s organizing committee.

Apparently, fed up of the crisis the referee threatening to unseat the reign of peace in Yaoundé, referees have asked the opposing camps to resolve the issue.

In a communiqué made public this week, the arbiters warn that a repeat of the impasse will force their set up to suspend its activities while describing the furore as “embarrassing.”

The league Elite One and Two in the Central African nation began lately owing to the on-going saga.

Cameroon has found itself hugging the wrong headlines of recent in relation to football. First, the FA was dissolved, an interim body installed before a new leadership emerged following a congress by delegates.

The League fall-out also remains very much in sharp focus before the non-payment of home-based players’ pay became subject of discussions.

