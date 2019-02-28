Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
VAR To Be Used In 'Key Venues' Of Ghana Premier League

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The chairman of the Referees Committee, Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed that his outfit has proposed the use of Video Assistant Referee [VAR] in various centres of the Ghana Premier League.

Referees officiating in the Ghana Premier League made the headlines for the wrong reasons before the Premiering of the of the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Several match officials and Ghana Football Association top officials including Kwesi Nyantakyi were caught engaging in bribery and corruption while in their line of duties.

FIFA has subsequently banned the former CAF 1st vice president for life and over ten Ghanaian referees have also been slapped with a lifetime ban and with football activities yet to bounce back, the Referee Committee which was part of the six ad-hoc committees that was formed to aid the work of the Normalization Committee have proposed the use of VAR in the Ghana Premier League.

“The Referees Committee of the GFA Normalization Committee have proposed the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Goal Line Technology at “key” Ghana Premier League centres,” the former Ashgold CEO disclosed in an interview with Accra-based Atinka FM.

The Executive Committee of CAF have also agreed the use of the VAR in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Egypt this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
