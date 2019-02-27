Stylish Liverpool Thrash Watford 5-0 To Stay Top Of League

Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both scored twice as Liverpool returned to winning ways with a dominant performance against Watford to stay top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were 2-0 up in 20 minutes at Anfield as Senegal forward Mane headed the first before doubling the lead with an outrageous backheel, Trent Alexander-Arnold providing both assists.

Mohamed Salah hit the post before Divock Origi beat Ben Foster at his near post to make it 3-0.

Van Dijk scored two late headers as Liverpool eased to their biggest win of the season and stayed one point clear of Manchester City, who beat West Ham 1-0.