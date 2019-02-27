Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago

Lukaku Double Inspires Man United To 3-1 Win At Palace

By Wires
Romelu Lukaku scored twice to make light work of Manchester United's injury crisis with a comfortable Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils were missing eight first-team players at Selhurst Park but extended their unbeaten league run under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to 14 games.

Belgium striker Lukaku netted in each half, curling a well-placed shot into the corner for his first and scooping over goalkeeper Vicente Guaita for his second.

Looking to respond, Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp flicked a header wide of the far post, but Joel Ward did manage to convert a diving header from close range with 24 minutes remaining.

United were under pressure late on but Ashley Young drilled in a third for the victory as United stay fifth in the table, a point behind Arsenal who hammered Bournemouth 5-1, while Palace remain 14th.

