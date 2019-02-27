Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago | Football News

Suarez Double Downs Madrid And Sends Barca Into Another Cup Final

By Wires
Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona won at Real Madrid in a smash-and-grab El Clasico victory to reach a sixth consecutive Copa del Rey final.

Real dominated with 14 shots to Barca's four but the visitors were clinical when it mattered.

Suarez smashed home Ousmane Dembele's cross before Raphael Varane's own goal put Barca in control.

An audacious chipped penalty from Suarez after he was fouled by Casemiro put the game beyond any doubt.

Both sides - who had drawn the first leg 1-1 - meet again at the Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga.

The Copa del Rey final takes place on 25 May, when Barcelona will face either Real Betis or Valencia, with that tie to be settled on Thursday after the first leg finished 2-2.

