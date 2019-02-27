CAF CC: Our Prime Motive Is To Deliver The Trophy To The Kotoko Fans – Kwame Bonsu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Kwame Bonsu has praised the club’s fans for their exception support and seek to award them with the CAF Confederations Cup trophy.

The midfielder has undergone series of setbacks in his career in the past and is thankful to the Kotoko fans for their support and making him feel at home.

“I have had a perfect ‘akwaaba’ to my career with one of the greatest club’s on the continent and the greatest in Ghana. Kotoko is home and this is where I belong,” he told OTEC FM.

Bonsu is glad with the team’s effort so far in the tournament and wish to reward the supportive fans at the end.

“I am happy with my steady progress. The fans have been exceptional and they have given me the necessary support needed to excel. The only way we have to pay them back is to deliver the trophy for them and that is our prime motives.”

Despite the team suffering at 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nkana FC on Sunday, Bonsu is still confident in the team’s chances of winning the ultimate.

“There’s always something that can be learned from winning and losing. I would argue we can learn much more from losing than we can from winning. The point is that you must approach it with a growth mindset versus a victim mindset. We keep fighting.”

Bottom of the group Kotoko will set to overturn their lost in Zambia when they host Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.