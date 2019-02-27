Mukarama Can Live Her Dreams At Deportivo El Ejido – Manager

Abdulai Mukarama

With several offers on the table for and a trail session set to take place in Spain, the manager of Abdulai Mukarama has insisted the move to the Spanish club will help the player live her dreams.

Mukarama captained the Ghana U-17 Women’s team to the quarter finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup netting a total of seven goals.

Her stunning performance got the eye of many teams in the United States and Europe.

Sumani Basirudeen who play a double role of manager and coach to Mukarama, has hinted on Murakama’s chances of making it out there in Spain as compared to other places in an interview with Graphic Sports.

“Mukarama has said that she wants to play football and further her education at the same time so we studied all the offers on the table and we decided on Deportivo El Ejido where she can live her dreams of playing football and studying at the same time.”

He also added that the World Cup golden boot winner will also have a chance at taking big shots at other teams in future at Deportivo El Ejido.

“We have also done a thorough research on the club and we know that they will offer her the best when it comes to transfer to other clubs in the future.”

Abdulai Mukarama is set for a trail session with the Spanish club and might pen down a contract at the end of the trial.