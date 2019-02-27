CAF CC: We Have Equally Good Players To Replace Suspended Amos Frimpong – C.K. Akunnor.

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, C.K. Akunnor is optimistic of replacing Amos Frimpong who got suspended in the match against Nkana FC.

C.K. Akunnor claims he is not really bothered by the absence of captain Amos Frimpong and have at his disposal other equally good players that can fill Amos Frimpong’s gap.

“Is unfortunate Amos won’t be available for us. He is a very important player but I think we have equally good players who will replace him. I have Darkwah and Abass who are all left-backs and can play in that position so I believe that will be sorted,” he told the media.

Amos Frimpong will miss the reverse fixture of the Nkana clash due to suspension after receiving series of yellow card.

Asante Kotoko will host Nkana FC on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the fourth round of the Group C round of matches in the Confederations Cup.