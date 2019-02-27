Liverpool To Clinch English Premiership Title – Mybet.africa

Mybet.africa believes time is on Liverpool’s side as they look to secure the Premier League title, insisting: “This is their chance to win it”

the oracle is in favour of the Reds, even though they have an uphill task to win all the remaining league games to clinch the title.

It was a perceptive but timely response to criticism after successive goalless draws against Bayern Munich and Manchester United

With City a point behind, Klopp was asked if Liverpool had to win their remaining fixtures to be sure of the title.

“When you hear it, you think, ‘That’s a bit difficult’. Is that really the only chance we have to become champions? I’m not sure,” he said

Roberto Firmino’s ankle injury is not as bad as feared, with Klopp hopeful he will at least feature against Everton this weekend.

But Man City are also favoured to win with outright odds of 1.50 against Liverpool 2.60. With eleven matches to the end of the season and the current form of Man City, it is quite tempting to believe they are able to change the narrative.

However, the Reds will be a tough contender to drop their guard at the top of the league table.

Playing six of the remaining matches at Anfield and five away from home, Liverpool is likely to win against Tottenham and Chelsea at Anfield on March 31 and April 14 respectively as these matches may be the toughest to clear to ensure the title is within their grips.

Man City, on the other hand, has Tottenham and Man United to play within four days home and away on April 20 and 24 respectively. These encounters will be the real decider for both teams to make a statement of their title ambition.

The Reds will welcome devastating Watford to Anfield on Wednesday night with Man City at home to West Ham at the same time, it promises to be a tense evening in the title race.

Liverpool is unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Watford and is highly tipped to win this encounter to keep their title hopes alive.