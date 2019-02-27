Physical Fitness Instructors Course Ends At National Sports College

A health and physical fitness course for physical instructors as well as keep fit club instructors has ended at the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba.

The training course was organised by the National Sports College in collaboration with the National Sports for All Association of Ghana (NASFAAG).

The session was officially opened by the Technical Director of the Sports College, Noah Bagerbaseh who said that they were happy to begin the year with the course.

He said as a home of sports development in the country, they would continue to work towards the development of the human resources in the sports industry.

He thanked the participants and resource persons for making the course a reality and encouraged the participants to tap a lot from the knowledge of the resource persons.

Resource persons for the course were; Dr. Emmanuel Sarpong, a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba and Emmanuel Assasie of the University of Ghana.

They expressed that most fitness instructors across the country go about training the wrong way, creating problems for individuals hence the course has been designed to help Instructors acquire new trends in fitness training.

They admonished the participants to go out and give their best after the course to ensure Ghana becomes healthy.

Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah commended the college for coming up with the training course which falls within their mandate.

He also advised the participants to replicate whatever they have achieved in their communities so that it would be of benefit to their colleagues who were not able to attend the training course.

NASFAAG President, Nana Adu Mankata also advised the participants to implement whatever they learnt in their various fields and sectors.

He praised the resource persons as the best in the country and that he was once a student of Dr Sarpong some 11years ago and also thanked the Sports College for agreeing with them to organise the training course.

20 participants took part in the course.