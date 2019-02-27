Nkana FC Name Strong Squad To Face Kotoko In Return Leg Of CAF CC

Nkana FC have named a strong squad ahead of their reverse tie with Asante Kotoko in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Zambian giants defeated Porcupine Warriors 3:1 on Sunday in the first league in Kitwe in the third round of games in Group C of the inter-club competition.

Kotoko, who finally returned home Tuesday morning are due to host Nkana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 3 in their fourth game of the group stage.

Heading for Ghana, Nkana who loses two stars – Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed due to yellow card accumulation – chose 19 players for the trip to Kumasi.

The squad includes former Kotoko left-back Ben Adama Baah.

Nkana left aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The team flies into Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Kumasi on Wednesday evening.

Below is the full squad

Goalkeepers:

Allan Chibwe, Kelvin Malunga

Defenders:

Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Gift Zulu, Moses Nyondo, Given Sinyangwe, Liason Thole

Midfielders:

Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo, Shadrick Musonda, Harrison Chisala, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Obeddy Masumbuko, Simon Bwalya

Strikers:

Ronald Kampamba, Walter Bwalya, Festus Mbewe