34 minutes ago | Football News Nkana FC Name Strong Squad To Face Kotoko In Return Leg Of CAF CC By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Nkana FC have named a strong squad ahead of their reverse tie with Asante Kotoko in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.The Zambian giants defeated Porcupine Warriors 3:1 on Sunday in the first league in Kitwe in the third round of games in Group C of the inter-club competition.Kotoko, who finally returned home Tuesday morning are due to host Nkana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 3 in their fourth game of the group stage.Heading for Ghana, Nkana who loses two stars – Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed due to yellow card accumulation – chose 19 players for the trip to Kumasi.The squad includes former Kotoko left-back Ben Adama Baah.Nkana left aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport Tuesday afternoon.The team flies into Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Kumasi on Wednesday evening.Below is the full squadGoalkeepers:Allan Chibwe, Kelvin MalungaDefenders:Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Gift Zulu, Moses Nyondo, Given Sinyangwe, Liason TholeMidfielders:Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo, Shadrick Musonda, Harrison Chisala, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Obeddy Masumbuko, Simon BwalyaStrikers:Ronald Kampamba, Walter Bwalya, Festus Mbewe Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Nkana FC Name Strong Squad To Face Kotoko In Return Leg Of CAF CC
Nkana FC have named a strong squad ahead of their reverse tie with Asante Kotoko in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.
The Zambian giants defeated Porcupine Warriors 3:1 on Sunday in the first league in Kitwe in the third round of games in Group C of the inter-club competition.
Kotoko, who finally returned home Tuesday morning are due to host Nkana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 3 in their fourth game of the group stage.
Heading for Ghana, Nkana who loses two stars – Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed due to yellow card accumulation – chose 19 players for the trip to Kumasi.
The squad includes former Kotoko left-back Ben Adama Baah.
Nkana left aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
The team flies into Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Kumasi on Wednesday evening.
Below is the full squad
Goalkeepers:
Allan Chibwe, Kelvin Malunga
Defenders:
Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Gift Zulu, Moses Nyondo, Given Sinyangwe, Liason Thole
Midfielders:
Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo, Shadrick Musonda, Harrison Chisala, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Obeddy Masumbuko, Simon Bwalya
Strikers:
Ronald Kampamba, Walter Bwalya, Festus Mbewe