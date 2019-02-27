Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
34 minutes ago | Football News

Nkana FC Name Strong Squad To Face Kotoko In Return Leg Of CAF CC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Nkana FC Name Strong Squad To Face Kotoko In Return Leg Of CAF CC

Nkana FC have named a strong squad ahead of their reverse tie with Asante Kotoko in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Zambian giants defeated Porcupine Warriors 3:1 on Sunday in the first league in Kitwe in the third round of games in Group C of the inter-club competition.

Kotoko, who finally returned home Tuesday morning are due to host Nkana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 3 in their fourth game of the group stage.

Heading for Ghana, Nkana who loses two stars – Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed due to yellow card accumulation – chose 19 players for the trip to Kumasi.

The squad includes former Kotoko left-back Ben Adama Baah.

Nkana left aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The team flies into Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Kumasi on Wednesday evening.

Below is the full squad
Goalkeepers:
Allan Chibwe, Kelvin Malunga
Defenders:
Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Gift Zulu, Moses Nyondo, Given Sinyangwe, Liason Thole

Midfielders:
Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo, Shadrick Musonda, Harrison Chisala, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, Obeddy Masumbuko, Simon Bwalya

Strikers:
Ronald Kampamba, Walter Bwalya, Festus Mbewe

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Rodgers Predicts Exciting Times Ahead For Leicester
Maurizio Sarri Uncertain If Kepa Will Face Spurs
Nkana FC President Confirms Interest In Kotoko Striker Songne Yacouba
Referees Committee Of Normalization Committee Proposes The Use Of VAR In Ghana Premier League
TOP STORIES

Nigeria Opposition Leader Rejects Election Results, Heads To...

4 hours ago

Fight Against Galamsey: Nana Addo Appointee Busted Taking Br...

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line