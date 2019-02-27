Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Nkana FC President Confirms Interest In Kotoko Striker Songne Yacouba

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Nkana FC president, Everisto Kabila have expressed interest in Asante Kotoko striker, Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe import have been a key figure for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Yacouba has assisted five times with one goal at hand and will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form after ending his goal drought against Nkana FC in Kitwe on Sunday.

However, the Zambian Super League side have openly confirmed their interest in the striker ahead of their return leg on Sunday.

"Songne Yacouba is a very good striker," he said.
"We admire Songne Yacouba very much and would wish we get his signature.

"He has been key to Kotoko's play," he added.
Kotoko will host the Zambian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the fourth group game.

