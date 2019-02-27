Referees Committee Of Normalization Committee Proposes The Use Of VAR In Ghana Premier League

The Referees Committee of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee have proposed the use of Video Assistant Referee [VAR] in various centres of the Ghana Premier League.

Referees officiating the Ghana Premier League made the headlines for the negative reasons before the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

Several match officials were fingered engaging in bribery and corruption in their line of duties.

FIFA has subsequently banned over ten Ghanaian referees and with football activities yet to bounce back, the Referee Committee which was part of the six ad-hoc committees that was formed to aid the work of the Normalization Committee have proposed the use of VAR in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Accra based Atinka FM, Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful and chairman of the Referee's Committee, Kudjoe Fianoo said, "The Referees Committee of the GFA Normalization Committee have proposed the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Goal Line Technology at "key" Ghana Premier League centres," he said.

The Executive Committee of CAF have also agreed the use of the VAR in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Egypt this year.