KP Boateng Dropped From Barcelona Squad To Face Real Madrid In Copa del Rey

Kevin Prince Boateng has been dropped from FC Barcelona;s squad to play Real Madrid in the return leg of the Copa del Rey.

The 31-year-old will not travel with the Catalans to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

The on-loan Sassuolo forward has struggled to make an impact at the club since switching from Italy in the winter transfer window, making only two underwhelming appearances.

The Ghanaian international would return to Sassuolo after the end of his loan deal, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona need a win to progress to their fifth final in five years after a 1:1 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou.