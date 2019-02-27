Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
I Am Not Quitting My Job - Dr Kofi Amoah

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Chairman of the Normalization Committee Dr Kofi Amoah has emphatically said he is not resigning from his post as it is being speculated in the media.

It has been widely reported that the business mogul is on the verge of resigning as the chairman of the Committee that was put in charge to steer the affairs of football in the country.

According to him, those reports about him resigning are purely fabrication by some journalists and has, therefore, urged them to desist from that act as he has no plans of doing so and insisted he’s focused on ensuring his Committee reforms Ghana football before their mandate comes to an end.

“I am pleading with the journalists who always speculate stories which are not true to stop because it will not help the country," he told Happy FM.

“People are going about saying that I want to resign.

It’s not true that I want to resign because if I want to resign, I will just go ahead and resign without saying it.

“I won’t disappoint president Nana Akufo-Addo who appointed me to lead this Normalization committee.

"I can’t even resign without telling president Nana Akufo-Addo who appointed me, he added.

He, however, has entreated all the stakeholders to come on board towards the reformation of Ghana football.

“We should come together and do this job for the country because Ghana football can be a strong and Ghana economy will be great”.

