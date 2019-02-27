Ghana vss Burkina Faso Boxers To Feature On Landmark Bukom Fist Of Fury Boxing Extravaganza

The exciting Bukom Fist of Fury moves to a different level on March 6, 2019, when Landmark Promotions back the organisers with the featuring of crack professional boxers from Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Popular Burkinabe fighter Patrice Sou Toke who is on the bill said he won't lose for the second time in Ghana; even worse to another Ghanaian ahead of his epic clash with undefeated middleweight boxer Issah Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 6.

The Ouagadougou based hard-hitter known as ‘le Bombardier’ suffered a unanimous points decision loss to Ghana's Patrick Allotey at the Lebanon House in Accra nine years ago when challenging for the vacant World Boxing Council International Silver Welterweight Title.

Sou Toke, 35, (23-6-1) told the media that he will make Samir taste the first defeat of his professional career.

“I know who I am, I know what I am made of, Issah will bite the dust on March 6 at his own backyard”, he stated.

Undefeated Samir,29,(16-0-0), the younger brother of Bastie Samir, will make a return into the ring after five months absence against Patrick Sotoke in a 10-round West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) middleweight title.

Patrice is expected in the country on February 28 and headlines an impressive bill on the night dubbed ‘Independence Day Rumble’.

Undefeated super middleweight star, Delali Miledzi (8-0-0) faces Burkinabe Jules Kabore for the WABU super middleweight title on the night.

Former Olympian-turned-professional, Musah Rahman Lawson will clash with Robert Brew in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Also featuring is Raul Ajaho against an opponent yet to be namd in a six-round super bantamweight brawl.

Sensational and speedy, Eric Quam meets Richman Ashley in an eight-round super featherweight fight, before veteran Malik Jabir, alias Bukom Snake, clashes with Kamarudeen Boyefio in an eight-round super featherweight contest.

According to the organisers, the interim national lightweight championship belt will be on the line as Nathaniel Nukpe comes face-to-face with Victor Kuwornu in a 12 rounder.

The night will see some amateur bouts in the beginning and climaxed with an eight-round super bantamweight clash involving John Laryea aka Expensive boxer and Issifu Salifu.

The programme is supported by M G Grand Hotel, ADB bank, GNPC and TSEL.