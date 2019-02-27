Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) Supports All Boxers – Vice President

Samuel Nana Djan, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) has disclosed that they are praying for Ghana to shine at the next Olympic Games by winning medals.

Speaking to Yours Truly, he expressed that GBSU was formed to support both professional and amateur boxers and all boxing programmes and events organized by the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA), Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) and promoters.

He said the Black Bombers are very dear to their hearts and want them to improve upon the medals the nation has won in international competitions.

Sammy Djan who is a businessman, real estate agent and master drummer said they are even prepared to travel with the Black Bombers to Tokyo, Japan in 2020 to cheer them to get the glorious gold that has eluded the nation.

“We are ready for Tokyo 2020, we want to see our boxers win gold for the first time in boxing, we have to motivate and encourage them. We believe in our boys and know they can make it” he explained.

Samuel Nana Djan praised the GOC President for his good deeds in the few years that he has headed the Ghana Olympic Committee with his transparent style of governance.

He also appealed to companies and individuals who want Ghana to win gold to support them.

Samual Nana Djan said Ghana has the capabilities and capacity to produce more world champions to add to the 10 champions that the nation is proud of in D. K Poison, Azumah Zoom Zoom Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Alfred Cobra Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Emmanuel Tagoe, Isaac Dogboe and Richard Commey,

He thanked people who have supported them in the past like former Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodoo, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpiuje, NPP Parliamentary aspirant Nii Lante Bannerman, GBFA President, George Lamptey and GBA President, Peter Zwennes, Coach of Bronx Gym, Carl Lokko and their President, Steve Ashie as well as the MD of GLICO.