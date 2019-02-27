Normalization Committee Has Nothing To Offer Ghana Football - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he is disappointed with the work done by the Normalization Committee with barely a month to the end of their mandate.

The four-member were put in charge by FIFA to steer the affairs of Ghana football after the 'Number 12" documentary was aired last year.

The committee has until March 31 to complete their mandate as they work to return Ghana football to its normalcy.

Football loving fans have slammed the committee for failing to stick to their mandate.

However, the Normalization Committee insists that they are on course to complete all tasks assigned them and won't require an extension.

But the Member of Parliament for the people of Odododiodio is of the view that they [Normalization Committee] have failed to properly tackle the core dysfunctions of Ghana Football.

“At this point, the Normalization Committee should have ended its work and Congress should have been in place with an executive management team in place," he told Citi TV.

“They will now embark upon reforms that will ensure that all grey areas that festered the autocratic regime of a President where he could do away with his vice could be looked at.

“What do we do with Colts football and what do we do with women’s football?

“The reforms need to be embarked upon slowly so we can develop our game.

“You can't have a Normalization Committee in perpetuity, it is not right.

“The way we are going by the time they finish their work our football will be dead.

“Even now football is dead.

“I thought that within three months we would have ended up with a road map to Congress,” he added.