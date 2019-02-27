Gabonese Referee Gauthier Mihindou To Handle Kotoko, Nkana Game

Gabonese referee Gauthier Mihindou has been appointed by CAF to handle Asante Kotoko match-day four fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup with Nkana FC from Zambia.

The 34-year-old will be assisted on the lines by his compatriots Moussounda Montel and Marlaise Ditsoga Boris with Pierre Ghislain Atcho acting as the fourth official.

Match commissioner for the crunchy clash will be Andy Quamie from Liberia.

Asante Kotoko lost 3-1 at the Kitwe Stadium in the first leg last Sunday and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways to brighten their chances of qualifying to the semis hope.

They will be without captain Amos Frimpong who is on suspension for yellow cards accumulation.

Below is the Match officials for Asante Kotoko vs Nkana

Center referee: Mihindou Mbina Gaunthier (Gabon)

Assistant ref 1: Moussounda Montel (Gabon)

Assistant ref 2: Marlaise Ditsoga Boris (Gabon)

4th official: Pierre Ghislain Atcho (Gabon)

MC: Andy Quamie (Liberia)