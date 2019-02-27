Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago

Blame John Paintsil For My Football Woes - Don Bortey [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Bernard Don Bortey has attributed his football woes to former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil.

In an interview with Joy FM, the former Aduana Stars star refuted claims of the much-talked-about allegation of theft during his short-stint at Israeli first division side, Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The skilful winger maintained his innocence and accused former West Ham defender of framing him.

Bortey was one of the most exciting players to watch in the domestic league in the early to mid-2000's, helping Accra Hearts of Oak to league and continental glories.

However, he could not make the mark any time he moved to Europe and was involved in several controversies that marred his career.

The 35-year-old is currently training with Division One side, Accra Great Olympics.

