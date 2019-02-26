Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Adhoc Committees Submit Work To Normalisation Committee

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Adhoc Committees formed by the Normalisation Committee to come up with reforms for Ghana football have concluded their work and presented it to the NC, the NC said in a statement.

On January 15, the Normalisation Committee unveiled six ad-hoc committees tasked with the mandate of proposing comprehensive ideas on how to move Ghana football forward.

The six areas included – Refereeing, Technical Development, Domestic Leagues, Marketing & Sponsorship, Communication & Promotion and National teams.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Normalisation Committee expressed gratitude to the various committees and stated that “It is important that these important recommendations form part of the reformation of football that will continue over the next few years.”

The Normalisation Committee are expected to complete their work by the end of March 2019, with a new Ghana Football Association installed following fresh elections.

