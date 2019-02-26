Kotoko Arrive In Ghana After CAF CC Loss To Nkana FC

Asante Kotoko have arrived in the country after losing to Nkana FC in the match-day three of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Zambian side whipped the Ghana Premier League side 3-1 in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup game at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe.

The team after the game started their journey back to Accra as they left Zambia for Malawi en route to Ethiopia yesterday where they spent their night before leaving for Ghana.

Asante Kotoko will continue their preparations ahead of their next game against Nkana FC on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in teh return leg.