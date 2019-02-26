1 hour ago | Football News Hearts Wants FIFA To Nominate Joseph Esso’s Strike For Goal Of The Year By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Hearts of Oak have petitioned FIFA to nominate Joseph Esso’s goal as a goal of the year category.Esso scored an incredible goal as the Phobians defeated Dreams FC by 2-1 in S.T Nettey Memorial Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.The 26-year-old scored both for the capital-based club.Hearts of Oak will resume training tomorrow to prepare for the upcoming special competition. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
