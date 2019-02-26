Ysuif Basigi Implores Kotoko Supporters To Stay Calm

Former Sekondi Hasaccas head coach, Yusif Basigi has called on Asante Kotoko supporters to be patient with the defenders and not put too much pressure on them as it may turn to affect their performances in subsequent matches

The Kotoko defence have conceded in every single game in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

According to Basigi, the Kotoko defenders must lift their game up in the next round of matches as well as pleaded with the fans to be patient with the defenders

"The supporters should also have patience and not put to much pressure on the defenders in other not to worsen the situation, he told OTEC FM.

He added that the defenders should psych themselves before their next game against Nkana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

"Kotoko defenders should psych themselves and also build more confidence to make the work easier for C.K Akunnor. It shouldn't always be the coach to work on them. They must help themselves and take some decisions by themselves"

Asante Kotoko will have to avoid conceding more goals and win convincingly in thier subsequent matches to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group.