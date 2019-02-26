Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
4 hours ago | Football News

CAF CC: We Are Under Pressure To Beat Nkana - CK Akunnor

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
C.K. Akonnor has reiterated that there is a huge call for the team to get a victory against Nkana in their fourth Group C game of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Zambian side on March 3 in Kumasi a week after losing 3-1 in the first leg in Kitwe.

Upon their arrival today, Akonnor revealed that the fans are expecting nothing but a win on Sunday.

“Before we went to play against Nkana in Zambia, there was pressure on the team and I know that there will be pressure from the fans on us to win the next game and get back to a high level," the Kotoko coach said.

"We lost to Nkana and we have to accept and it and improve on the negatives and see the way forward.”

Nkana themselves will land in Ghana on Wednesday and head to Kumasi for the match. They lead the group on 6 points while Kotoko are bottom with 3 points.

Football News
