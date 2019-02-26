36 minutes ago | Football News Rabui Mohammed Joins Krylya Sovetov On A Free Transfer By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Russian Premier League side, Krylya Sovetov have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed on a free transfer.The lanky midfielder joined the joined the club after terminating his contract with rivals Anzhi.The 29-year-old joined the club last week and will be with the side for the rest of the 2018/19 season ending June 30.Mohammed has been signed as a replacement for the injured Srjan Miyaylovich.Rabiu Mohammed has also previously featured for Kuban Kransnodar and French side Evian TG. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
