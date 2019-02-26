Hon. OB Amoah Optimistic Black Stars Can Win 2019 AFCON

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. OB Amoah has reiterated that the government has done enough to ensure the Black Stars win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt will host the rest of Africa in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon were stripped of the hosting rights due to delay and unrest in the country.

Ghana have come close twice in lifting the trophy in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

However, ahead of the tournament, head of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has confirmed that the government is doing its best to ensure the country end its 37 years trophy drought.

However, the Member of Parliament for Akuapim South in the Eastern Region says the government has done enough to ensure the Black Stars win the ultimate.

"We have to prepare very well ahead of time," he told Asempa FM.

"Hopefully, we can win the trophy this time around," he added.

He also hailed the government for pledging to support the cubs in Africa.

"I must congratulate the government for pledging to support clubs which qualify to Africa financially," he said.