Partey's Absence Won't Affects Atletico Madrid In UCL Return Leg - Allegri

We will not have it easy against Atletico Madrid despite Thomas Partey's in Champions League return leg, according to Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri.

Partey will miss the return leg in Turin after picking a yellow card in their 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on February 20.

"Thomas [Partey] will be out, and they will be even more hard to break down and we will have to be quick in our play and precise in our passing, something that today was missing," he told the club's official website.

"On 12th March, we will be in the best possible condition, but we must still continue to grow. [Miralem] Pjanic was sick today, [Sami] Khedira was out, whilst [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini are back.

"I'm optimistic over the return leg. You have to slowly build the side up. Today was a part of the puzzle, and on the 12th we will need to come into the game with our adrenaline sky high!"

The Ghanaian midfield kingpin has been a key figure for the Spanish side despite a rough start of the season.