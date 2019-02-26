Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

CAF CC: Nkana FC To Arrive In Ghana On Wednesday For Kotoko Match

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Zambian side, Nkana FC are expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Asante Kotoko.

Nkana defeated the Porcupine Warriors 3-1 at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday in the first leg.

The team will embark on their journey on Tuesday and arrive on Wednesday with a 38-man contingent according to Chief Executive Officer of the club Charles Chakatazya

Ahead of the clash, Charles Chakatazya is expecting a warm reception from their Ghanaian counterparts when they arrive in the country

"We are leaving Zambia tomorrow Tuesday and will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday with about 38 people," he told Oyerepa FM.

"Football in Africa is a uniting sport now, you become a family throughout Africa and so we expect everyone to behave the same way.

"The football days where we were mistreating each other is long gone but for now we just need to be receiving each other well and treating each other well.

"So we are expecting the same treatment from Kotoko when we get to Ghana," he added.

Asante Kotoko have already expressed thier gratitude to Nkana FC for the warm reception given them during their stay in Kitwe ahead of the first leg between Nkana

Kotoko have also indicated they will give same preferential treatment to Nkana in Ghana

Kotoko team is expected to arrive in Ghana on today.

